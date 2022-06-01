Over 30 railway stations in Secunderabad Division get EV charging points

Hyderabad: In a major boost toward E-mobility, the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway has awarded a contract for setting up E-Vehicle charging stations at 32 important railway stations in Secunderabad division.
E-mobility is an important step towards environmental sustainability as it reduces carbon emissions and improves the quality of life apart from facilitating low maintenance needs. With the continuous increase in the usage of electric vehicles, the provision of charging points for vehicles at the railway station will provide additional facilities to the passengers.
Accordingly, as a first-time initiative, Secunderabad Division has taken up the provision of an electric vehicle charging facility across 32 stations over its jurisdiction. The first such facility has been introduced at Nampally station. In addition to providing an important passenger amenity, the initiative will also generate earnings for railways.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), South Central Railway appreciated the team of Secunderabad Division officials for undertaking this initiative towards environmental conservation. He stated that Indian Railways has consistently been taking several initiatives towards sustainable mass transportation while ensuring a green environment and clean energy, and this marks another important step in this direction.
List of 32 Railway stations:
1. Hyderabad
2. Begumpet
3. Hi-Tech City
4. Warangal
5. Parli Vaijnath
6. Khammam
7. Dornakal
8. Tandur
9. Jammikunta
10. Bidar
11. Mancherial
12. Vikarabad
13. Chittapur
14. Kazipet
15. Bhadrachalam Road
16. Bellampalli
17. Jangaon
18. Peddapalli
19. Karimnagar
20. Sirpur Kaghaznagar
21. Madhira
22. Bhongir
23. Latur Road
24. Bhalki
25. Fathenagar
26. Ghatkesar
27. Lakdikapul
28. Mahbubabad
29. Necklace Road
30. Sanjeevaiah Park
31. Seram
32. Zahirabad