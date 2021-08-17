Over 300 caught by Cyberabad Traffic Police for drunk driving

Over 300 persons sent to jail as Cyberabad Traffic Police get tough with violators

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Over 300 persons, who were caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police on charges of drunk driving and without driving licenses, have been sent to jail for durations ranging from one day to 16 days.

According to the Traffic Police, the 308 persons sentenced to imprisonment were among 635 persons caught for drunk driving and without driving licence during regular vehicle checking between August 9 and 13 at various places across the Cyberabad Commissionerate. All those caught were produced before court, which imposed a total fine of Rs 17.7 lakh on them.

According to the police, Miyapur stood in first place with 85 persons imprisoned for drunk driving, followed by Madhapur and Gachibowli with 46 persons each, Kukatpally with 37 persons, Rajendranagar with 32 persons and Shamshabad with 18 persons while Shadnagar had 12 persons. The driving licenses of all the persons caught drunk were being sent to the Regional Transport Authority concerned for suspension of the license, officials said.

“Drunk driving and driving by unauthorised persons have been major causes of road crashes and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad. Hence, we have been taking stringent legal action against such violators,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Cyberabad.

In view of increasing number of road accidents due to drunk driving, the Traffic Police have started strictly enforcing against drunk drivers following due Covid safety precautions, he added.

The persons who cause fatal accidents, particularly under drunken condition are being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as per section 304 part II of the Indian Penal Code which would result in the imprisonment of up to 10 years. Also, the persons who knowingly allow or accompany the drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crimes.

The Cyberabad Police are also intimating the institutions or organisations where the persons involved in mishaps work and are urging to conduct road safety education to their employees.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .