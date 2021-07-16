Over 300 vaccinated in Osmania University

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: About 300 staff and students were administered Covid-19 vaccines as part of free vaccination drive organised by the Osmania University in collaboration with Jahnavi College NSS Unit at University College of Arts & Social Sciences, OU campus, here on Friday.

The two-day vaccination drive for students, research scholars and teaching and non-teaching staff of the university concludes on Saturday. Those interested should carry their Aadhaar card and university identity card to take the vaccine.

