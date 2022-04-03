Over 30,000 devotees had darshan at Yadadri on Ugadi

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said over 30,000 devotees had the darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Yadadri on Ugadi festival.

After the Mahakumbha Samprokshana and resumption of the Lord’s darshan in the sanctum sanctorum atop the hill, devotees were turning up in large numbers to the temple, he said on Sunday.

The Minister along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy felicitated the Stapathis, engineers, police personnel, chartered accountants and others, who played crucial role in the renovation of the temple.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had felicitated many officials and personnel on March 28. As per the Chief Minister instructions, all the officials, who could not make it to the programme on the day, were felicitated on Sunday, the Minister said.

“All measures are being taken up for development of temple tourism at Yadadri. Apart from spirituality, Yadadri will also develop into a tourist destination,” said Indrakaran Reddy.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said prayers and pujas aid in deriving mental peace and staying healthy. Many people had worked hard for renovation of Yadadri temple and their services were being recognized and felicitated by the State Government, he said.

