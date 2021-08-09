Over 500 illegal liquor bottles seized in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore

Special Enforcement Bureau police of Nellore district held raids in Kacheri Devarayapalli and Minagallu villages in the limits of Ananthasagaram Mandal.

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Police have seized 520 bottles of illegal liquor in two villages of Ananthasagaram Mandal.

SEB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Kishore Reddy addressed media in this regard at the SEB office in Atmakur Town on Sunday evening. He said that 400 liquor bottles of Karnataka were being illegally transported in an auto at Minagallu village. Here, liquor bottles, an auto were seized and two persons are detained.

In another raid at Kacheri Devarayapalli village, SEB police found 120 liquor bottles hidden in a haystack. Police seized the bottles and one person is absconding.

DSP said that cases are registered and the accused will be produced before the Court soon.

Search for absconding accused will continue.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

