Over 7800 working professionals awarded Degrees in BITS Pilani WILP’s Hybrid Convocation using Metaverse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 04:50 PM

Hyderabad: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, hosted a convocation to commemorate the academic achievements of 7,839 working professionals who graduated in different MBA, M.Tech., M.Sc., and B.Tech. programmes from the institution’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division.

During WILP’s second successive hybrid convocation, thousands of graduates had a memorable experience with the near-realistic convocation environment, as their personalized 3D avatars walked across a virtual stage to receive their degrees, a press release said.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of Executive Committee, National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Saskia Loer Hansen, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, International & Engagement, RMIT University, Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani, and Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani addressed the students.