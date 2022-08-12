Overwhelming response to Vistadome Coaches on Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:05 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Vistadome coach on Pune Shatabdi Express

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad – Pune – Secunderabad Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12026/12025) which was restored for operations with the addition of one Vistadome Coach has witnessed overwhelming response from passengers. This is also the first time that Vistadome dome coach has been introduced on any train over South Central Railways.

The addition of Vistadome coaches to the Shatabdi Train, composition of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches has added attraction to the train service. With its glass top and wide window panel view, passengers can now view the scenic surroundings along their journey as the train traverses through spectacular view of Ananthagiri Hills along the Vikarabad–Wadi section. Along the journey passengers can also relish the Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which is famous for many inland and migratory birds, a press release said.

Vistadome coaches also have several additional features LED lights, rotatable and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors etc. Also, these coaches provide 360-degree view for the passengers and in addition to rotating seats, these coaches come with an observation lounge, the release said.

Except Tuesday, Train No.12026 Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express leaves Secunderabad at 2.45 pm and arrive Pune at 11.10 pm the same day. In return direction, Train No. 12025 Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express leaves Pune at 6 am (except Tuesday) and arrive Secunderabad at 2.20 pm the same day.

Enroute, these trains stop at Begumpet, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburgi and Solapur railway stations in both the directions. The train consists of one Vistadome Coach, two Executive Class coaches and nine AC Chair Car coaches.