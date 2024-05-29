Vande Bharat ‘sleeper trains’ likely from Secunderabad

By C. Romeo Updated On - 29 May 2024, 05:53 PM

Hyderabad: Indian Railways which is planning to roll-out Vande Bharat sleeper trains later this year, is likely to introduce the service from the city between Secunderabad and Pune.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains are being planned to significantly enhance long-distance travel comfort and speed. These new trains are set to roll out later this year and are being manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

These sleeper trains will feature modern amenities, including inter-communicative automatic doors, improved soundproofing, sensor-based lighting, and small pantries in each coach. Additionally, they will have bunk beds designed for comfort, disabled-friendly berths, and restrooms equipped with odour control and anti-spill washbasins.

The Vande Bharat trains are part of a broader effort by Indian Railway to expand their semi-high-speed train services across the country, enhancing passenger comfort and reducing travel time.

For Secunderabad, the new sleeper train service is part of a broader initiative to upgrade and expand the Vande Bharat fleet, offering a more comfortable and efficient travel option for long-distance passengers.

The Secunderabad-Pune Vande Bharat sleeper could replace the existing Shatabdi Express on the same route, which currently takes about 8 hours and 25 minutes to complete the journey, with the passengers reaching their destinations, at least an hour prior. The exact schedule and stops for the new service have not been finalised yet, officials said

Presently, five Vande Bharat trains are originating on SCR jurisdiction including Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad – Tirupati, Tirupati – Secunderabad, Kacheguda – Yesvantpur (Hyderabad – Bengaluru) and Vijayawada – MGR Chennai Central. These trains are running successfully with more than 100 per cent patronage.