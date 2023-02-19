| Owaisi Meets Families Of Raj Youth Whose Charred Bodies Were Found In Haryana

It has been alleged that the Muslim youth were burnt alive on suspicion of being involved in cow smuggling.

By IANS Updated On - 10:20 AM, Sun - 19 February 23

Jaipur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday visited Bharatpur in Rajasthan and met the family members of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were recently found in an SUV in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

Owaisi addressed a public meeting and met the victims’ families. He said “the BJP is supporting the so-called cow protectors”.

“Had the governments of both the states (Rajasthan and Haryana) wished, the lives of Nasir and Junaid would have been saved. There is no such thing as governance and administration left in the country,” said the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad constituency.

He said that the grievances will be heard only if the AIMIM gets a sizeable majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

“Taking care of all sections in Rajasthan, we will lay the foundation of good governance,” he added.

The AIMIM leader blamed the Haryana and Rajasthan governments for the youths allegedly being set ablaze by cow vigilantes.

“This is not a good thing for the country. India belongs to everyone,” he said.

Owaisi further said that when both the youth were kidnapped from Rajasthan, the information was given to the administration, “but the administration was not at all serious”.