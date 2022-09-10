Oxford graduate’s heart-warming note about her late grandfather goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: A heart-warming ode by a grand-daughter to her late grandfather is doing rounds on the internet. After graduating from the University of Oxford, a woman named Juhi Kore took to Linkedin to share an inspiring story about her late maternal grandfather and his struggle, which motivated her in life.

Juhi in her post explains how her grandfather was bullied for his caste by his peers and was even not allowed to sit inside the classroom. She said that her grandfather’s determination has led him to outrank all his classmates.

“As every ‘hero’s journey’ has a wise guru or champion, his was the school’s principal; a man who recognised the potential of this boy and after a few years of watching him excel in his academics, paid for his schooling and living expenses in the big city. The boy went on to learn English, move to the city of dreams (Bombay), get his Bachelor’s in Law (while working full-time as a cleaner in a government building) and many years later, attained his Master’s aged 60, after retiring as a high-level government official (in that same building), (sic)” a part of the post read.

Juhi then went on to describe how her grandfather’s story inspired her and motivated her to work hard. “I’m so proud of that boy, my maternal grandfather, for instilling the importance of education in me, as I proudly announce: I have graduated with my Master’s from the University of Oxford!” she wrote.

The moving note left netizens emotional and many wrote about how Juhi’s achievement would’ve made his grandfather super proud.

Dear @juhikore, we congratulate you for your accomplishments; they feel like ours too.

Your penned words are an inspiration to the millions who suffer due to caste-based discrimination, prejudice and inequality. Our revolutionary #JaiBhim to your late grandfather and you. pic.twitter.com/42F9f5mjB5 — Ambedkar International Center (AIC) (@ambedkar_center) September 9, 2022

@juhikore

Congratulations Juhi,for passing out from Oxford,one of the world's best Universities with post graduate degree.

All believe in equality are proud of your achievements.

You're really an inspiration in true sense,to all deprived and marginalised children world over. — Dil Yadav (@dilyadava) September 7, 2022