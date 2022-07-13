OYO offers special discount for women candidates appearing for NEET 2022

Published Date - 05:52 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: OYO, the global hospitality technology company, has announced a special discount scheme for women candidates appearing for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022.

Under this scheme, all women candidates travelling to their NEET examination centres will be eligible to avail up to 60 per cent discount on their stay in OYO hotels across the country.

The examination is scheduled to be held on July 17 at different centres located in 497 cities across India and the OYO discount scheme is valid for two days i.e. July 16 and 17, a press release said.

To avail this discount, one can download the OYO App, click on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a valid participating hotel stay near your examination centre, select the coupon code ‘NEETJF’ and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button. Candidates will have access to the Wi-Fi and air-conditioning facilities at all participating hotels, the release added.