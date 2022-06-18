P Janardan Reddy’s daughter Vijaya Reddy joins Congress

Hyderabad: TRS Corporator from Khairatabad, Vijaya Reddy has joined Congress party and said she joined the party anticipating bright future.

She is daughter of former Congress Legislative Party leader late P Janardan Reddy, popularly known as PJR.

“I am joining Congress party to continue the legacy of PJR. It feels like returning to the home party” Vijaya Reddy said.

She claimed that despite fulfilling and performing all the tasks given by TRS party, there was no recognition. There was a boundary imposed in TRS, she said.

“Congress would provide me the right platform to showcase my talent and power and that’s the reason I am joining the party” said Vijaya Reddy.

Though, there was no assurance from Congress party to allot MLA ticket to her, Vijaya Reddy said there was still time for elections. This was not the right time to discuss such issues, she added.