Padma awards recommendations, nominations to be accepted till Sept 15

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year.

New Delhi: The online process for nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 are underway and the last date is on Friday, September 15.

Asking general public to send their nominations and recommendations for the awards, the Union Home Ministry has said it will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).

The Padma awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

All citizens can make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination.

The award seeks to recognise ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

