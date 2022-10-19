Padma Rao refutes speculations, says will serve TRS until last breath

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:09 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud refuted speculations of him quitting the TRS (now BRS) and reiterated that he would continue to serve in the party until his last breath. He asserted that he was happy with the party leadership and saw no need to defect to any other party.

“Some forces are spreading malicious propoganda against me stating that I am leaving the TRS (BRS). I have been with the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since the launch of the Telangana agitation and there is no need for me to join any other party,” Padma Rao told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Further, the Deputy Speaker explained that he had a cordial relationship with union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy as they sat next to each other in the Assembly Hall when the latter was an MLA. He said he had invited Kishan Reddy for his daughter’s wedding recently, but the latter could not attend due to other programmes. “He visited my house to bless my daughter. There is no political motive behind his visit,” he added.

Padma Rao also found fault with the remarks of former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud who quit the TRS (BRS) recently, alleging that leaders of backward classes were being insulted in the TRS (BRS). He felt that it was not fair on part of Narsaiah Goud to level baseless remarks against the ruling party when he had decided to quit.