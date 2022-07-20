| Painted Apache Despang Divine Destiny Impress In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Painted Apache, Despang, Divine Destiny and Superstellar impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Exponent (RB) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Lama (Madhu Babu)

1-0, 600/45, handy. Resurgence (Abhishek Habbu) 58, 600/44, not extended.

Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/45, good. Superstellar (Akshay Kumar) 58, 600/44, strode out well. Hugh Capet (DS Deora) & Euphoria (Ishwar Singh)

1-1, 600/45, pair moved well. Dessee (RB) & First Class (DS Deora) 1-3, 600/46, pair moved easy. Aarya (DS Deora) & Bifrost (SS Tanwar) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved well.

1000m:

Briar Ridge (Kiran Naidu) & Cabello (Santhosh Raj) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 47,

pair moved freely. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, cought the eye. Divine Destiny (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Show Me Your Walk (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, worked well.

Despang (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. Grand Duke (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Dream Station (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well.

Laurus (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Star Babe (RB) & Sopranos (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Lifes Song (Akshay Kumar) & Code Blue (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former to note.