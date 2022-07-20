Painted Apache, Despang, Divine Destiny impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Painted Apache, Despang, Divine Destiny and Superstellar impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.
SAND:
600m:
Exponent (RB) 47.5, moved easy.
800m:
Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Lama (Madhu Babu)
1-0, 600/45, handy. Resurgence (Abhishek Habbu) 58, 600/44, not extended.
Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/45, good. Superstellar (Akshay Kumar) 58, 600/44, strode out well. Hugh Capet (DS Deora) & Euphoria (Ishwar Singh)
1-1, 600/45, pair moved well. Dessee (RB) & First Class (DS Deora) 1-3, 600/46, pair moved easy. Aarya (DS Deora) & Bifrost (SS Tanwar) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved well.
1000m:
Briar Ridge (Kiran Naidu) & Cabello (Santhosh Raj) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 47,
pair moved freely. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, cought the eye. Divine Destiny (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Show Me Your Walk (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, worked well.
Despang (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. Grand Duke (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Dream Station (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well.
Laurus (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Star Babe (RB) & Sopranos (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Lifes Song (Akshay Kumar) & Code Blue (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former to note.