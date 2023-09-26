Pak squad receive visas 48 hours before flying out to India for ODI World Cup

By ANI Updated On - 08:11 AM, Tue - 26 September 23

Karachi: After a prolonged delay and less than 48 hours before the team is scheduled to depart for Hyderabad through Dubai, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has verified that the Indian government has accepted visas for the Pakistani team flying to the ODI World Cup, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

Several hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to the ICC to express its concern with the delay in the issue of the visas, the approval was granted on Monday.

Pakistan’s plans to travel to Dubai for a pre-World Cup team bonding trip was cancelled as the team was waiting for their visas to travel to India.

The ‘Men in Green’ were supposed to fly to the UAE next week and stay there for a couple of days before heading to Hyderabad for their first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29.

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against The Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.