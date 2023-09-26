Fans barred for Pak-NZ warm-up match at Hyderabad, confirms BCCI

BCCI said the warm-up game will be played without spectators as per the advice of the local security agencies in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that the warm-up tie between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to be held on September 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal in Hyderabad, will be held behind closed doors.

The board said the warm-up game will be played without spectators as per the advice of the local security agencies in Hyderabad. “The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund,” said a release from the BCCI.

Hyderabad is one of three venues, alongside Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, to be hosting the warm-up matches of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup from September 29 to October 3, before the tournament takes place from October 5 to November 19.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, will play their second warm-up match against Australia on October 3 before their World Cup tournament opener takes place against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Pakistan squad for the Men’s ODI World Cup have been issued their visas less than 48 hours before their departure to India.

With the visas now received, the Pakistan team is now scheduled to fly to Hyderabad from Lahore via Dubai in the early hours of September 27. The 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, the 13th edition of the competition, will open with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

