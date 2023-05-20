Pakistan: Police get warrant to search Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

Lahore: Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday obtained warrants from court to carry out a search at former prime minister Imran Khan‘s residence, local media reported.

The development comes after the provincial government decided to send a team to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief before conducting the search operation at Zaman Park, Geo News reported.

According to details, an officer of the rank of superintendent of police will lead the party which will also include women personnel. Commissioner Lahore Division will accompany the search team.

The provincial government on Wednesday had claimed that “30-40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan’s residence” and gave 24 hours to PTI to hand over these miscreants or face action, Geo News reported.

However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

Later, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said that law enforcers will conduct a search operation at Khan’s residence after his permission and in front of cameras to apprehend “terrorists”.

“We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner,” Mir told Geo News.

“They will ask him [Khan] to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party – comprising 400 personnel – will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists,” he said.

Earlier, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six more “terrorists” attempting to flee from Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

According to CCPO Kamyana four of the alleged “terrorists” were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore.

On Thursday, Punjab province Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir shared that eight “terrorists” had been arrested while they were escaping from Lahore’s Zaman Park area.

The arrested terrorists were wanted in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9, he had said, Geo News reported.