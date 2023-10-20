Palestine reduced to a minuscule, says CPI(M) General Secy Sitaram Yechury

09:52 AM, Fri - 20 October 23

File Photo

Kochi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday extended support to Palestine in the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

While attending the meeting organized by the CPI(M) in support of Palestine, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Palestine has been reduced to a minuscule. There are more Palestinians living outside Palestine than there are inside Palestine. Egypt has correctly said that we have no problem providing refuge to Palestinians, but once Israel succeeds in pushing them into the Sinai Peninsula, they will never allow Palestinians to go back.” “The whole of the land will be taken by Israel. That is the conspiracy,” he said.

Yechury also condemned the attacks and counter-attacks in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

“Condemn these attacks & counter-attacks. UN must enforce a stop to this. UN must ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, withdrawal of all Israeli illegal settlements & occupation of Palestinian lands & implement the 2 Nation State solution”, he said in a post on X.

CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan also expressed concern for the Palestinians.

“Illegal immigration of Jews into Palestinian land is still happening. The Palestinians now hold only 13 per cent of the land which was earlier divided into a 60:40 ratio. This is being done with the full support of the Israeli government,” he said.

Earlier, on Friday, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, seeking peace for the strife-torn West Asian region.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide the Palestinian people with humanitarian assistance while reiterating India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

“Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” posted PM Modi on X.

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 13th day, global protests over deadly strike at Gaza hospital continue with arrests of Jewish anti-war demonstrators reported inside US Congress, according to CNN.

The Palestinian Mission to the UN in Geneva has denounced Israeli disinformation and propaganda after the deadly Gaza hospital explosion. At least 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people, CNN reported.