Pallavi Aware International: Zumba, poster making convey fitness message

By | Published: 5:36 pm

In order to promote the initiative taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to encourage fitness regime in the daily lives of youngsters, ”Fit India School Week” was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at Pallavi Aware International School.

The first day of the week witnessed an energetic freehand exercise, the next day was planned for an enlightening’ Yoga session’ designed to help the students increase their flexibility and muscle strength. The senior students got engaged in varied exercise sessions.

Every following day was celebrated with the same enthusiasm conducting Taekwondo, Sports Quiz and rope skipping. Teachers and parents also got engaged in the celebration enjoyed the fun-filled session on fitness and nutrition.

Zumba Dance Session was the most celebrated event of the week that saw huge participation of students. Director Anitha Reddy, Principal Sudeshna Mairal ensured that the celebrations were a big hit.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Sudeshna Mairal urged students to inculcate a disciplinary life in all walks of life for achieving success. She also emphasized to reduce screen time and minimize the intake of junk food to excel in any field. Poster Making Competition on the theme ” Hum Fit tho India Fit” was conducted as part of the celebrations.

