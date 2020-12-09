Pallavi Aware Int’l School Celebrates the valour of Navy men

The day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

Indian Navy Day was celebrated through a special assembly today at Pallavi Aware International School. Students conveyed their gratitude to the Indian Navy through videos, songs and vowed to imbibe the values of dedication and discipline in their lives.

The day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

On this day, the Indian Navy’s attack on Karachi harbour contributed to the ultimate victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan. This year the theme of Navy Day is “Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive”.

