Pallavi International School conducts basketball tourney

Hyderabad: Pallavi International School, Gandipet, believes in giving children an opportunity to explore their capabilities and interests in every field. Keeping this in mind a two-day inter-school basketball tournament – Malka Lakshmi Memorial was held on March 25 and 26.

The event was inaugurated by the former national basketball player Singam Vinay Yadav, who motivated students saying that hard work and self-belief always earn success. The campus was abuzz with sports enthusiasts participating from 32 schools, all geared up to showcase their talent.

The event ended with the valedictory address by Pallavi International School, Gandipet, Principal Meetali Archit, who encouraged the participants to pursue their talent and participate in more such activities that help unleash their potential.

Winners of the Malka Lakshmi Memorial Basketball Tournament.

Boys category:

Winners: Pushapan Academy (Students from Oakridge, Global Edge, Phoenix, Chirec)

Runners: KVBR

Girls

Winners: Pushpan Academy (Students from Oakridge, Global Edge, Phoenix, Chirec)

Runners: Tighten Academy

