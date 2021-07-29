Pallavi Model School: Tributes paid to Kargil heroes

In remembrance of the selfless sacrifice of the jawans for the country, the student re-lived the glorious moments of history on the virtual platform.

Students of Pallavi Model School, Alwal celebrated the Kargil Diwas with a special assembly dedicated to the brave jawans of the country. The nation takes pride in the defense forces who face all odds bravely to give Indians a safe and secure world to live in.

India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to mark the anniversary of the Indian Army’s victory against Pakistan on this day in 1999, after more than 60 days of armed conflict on the highlands of Kargil in Ladakh, speakers at the event said.

In remembrance of the selfless sacrifice of the jawans for the country, the student re-lived the glorious moments of history on the virtual platform. Patriotism at its peak was depicted by a performance by a troupe of students.

The day began with a prayer song followed by a documentary, inspiring students to be a part of nation-building. Kargil Diwas this year being celebrated when the world is struck with a pandemic couldn’t stop the pupils from expressing themselves. School principal Sunir Nagi shared her experience associated with the day.

