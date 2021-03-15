Palle Pragathi transformed villages of Telangana, says Governor

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: With the introduction of Palle Pragathi programme, the State government has triggered a sea-change in villages as sanitation and other aspects are now being handled more efficiently, Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan observed.

The programme created awareness among residents on tree plantation and clearing garbage as every village is now equipped with a tractor, nursery, Vaikuntadhamam, dumpyard, public garden, Rythu Vedika etc., she said.

“Telangana State has become hundred percent open defecation-free. My Government received Swachh Survekshan award from the Union Government,” she said. The State government has been releasing Rs 308 crore to villages every month as a means to ensure there is no dearth of funds. “Despite Covid impact on the economy, financial assistance to villages is being continued and this shows the government’s commitment to the rural development,” she said.

Rapid urbanisation indication of State’s progress

“Urbanisation is an indication of development and facilitates employment. Rapid urbanisation is an indicator that Telangana is progressing on a fast track” said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In tune with the increasing urbanisation, the number of municipalities and corporations are also increased to ensure planned growth, she said.

Accordingly, the number of municipal corporations is increased from 6 to 13, and municipalities increased from 52 to 129. Every month the State government is releasing Rs 148 crore to the urban local bodies to extend the required support.

The Governor said through the New Municipal Act, a few reforms were brought in urban administration and through the TS-bPASS Act, reforms were brought in building permissions. The State government is working on to increase green cover and improve sanitation, besides developing infrastructure in urban areas through by organizing Pattana Pragathi programmes, she said. Depending on the population, integrated vegetable and meat markets, dumpyards, plant nurseries, Vaikuntadhamams are being constructed, she said.

