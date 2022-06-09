Papa Rao: A film made from heart

Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: With music by the legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Music School has stirred quite an excitement among fans. The much-awaited musical will release in Telugu and Hindi. After a series of schedules in Hyderabad and Goa, the upcoming musical has wrapped up its shoot in Hyderabad pulling off a mammoth opening song of this 11-song musical, which includes three songs from the Sound of Music.

The writer-director Papa Rao Biyyala thinks that ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans has enhanced the visual appeal of the film by a few notches. Eleven songs in the film were choreographed by hollywood choreographer Adam Murray and Indian choreographers Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundram. Three songs are from The Sound of Music for which the official rights have been taken by director Papa Rao. The lead actors Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi gave life to their characters and all other actors, particularly child actors, have done a superb job, says the writer-director.

Bugs Bhargava, who played an interesting role, said, “I have to say the time I spent with Papa Rao on Music School was so enjoyable. He has made a film from his heart. A delightful film with a great message. A great family entertainer and I will never be tired of saying how he has spared no effort. More power to him.”

The film included a lot of children who will be a big asset to the film. Art and costumes were done by Rajiv Nair and Raga Reddy. Yamini Rao Biyyala, said, “It has been a very fulfilling and wonderful ride with our brilliant cast and crew. I’m extremely relieved to have finished filming.

Produced by Yamini Films, Music School also stars Shaan, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswami, Ozu Barua and Bugs Bhargava, among many others.