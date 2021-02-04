Parents name their child Sonu Sood in Khammam

The couple, Pandaga Naveen Kumar and Triveni of Mustikunta village of Bonakal mandal in the district, named their son who was born during the lockdown period, Sonu Sood.

By | Published: 1:04 am

Khammam: Film actor Sonu Sood, whose philanthropic work has made national headlines, has also inspired a couple in Khammam to name their son after him.

The couple, Pandaga Naveen Kumar and Triveni of Mustikunta village of Bonakal mandal in the district, named their son who was born during the lockdown period, Sonu Sood. The child’s Annaprasana, a ceremony during which the child is introduced to first solid food or rice, was celebrated on Tuesday at their residence at Mustikunta.

An invitation by grandparents to the ceremony for the child’s Annaprasana was posted on social media and it attracted the attention of many. The couple hopes that their son would become a humanitarian, when he grows up, just like Sonu Sood.

They told the media that they were greatly inspired by the charity work done by the actor and even sent a message to him on twitter seeking his blessing for their child.