Paris Hilton says “unacceptable” to target her child

The TV personality addressed the nasty comments on her Instagram story, saying it was "unacceptable" for fans to "target" her child.

By ANI Published Date - 03:53 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Washington: American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton shared her heartache over “cruel and hateful” people’s response to a photograph she posted on social media of her 8-month-old son, Phoenix Barron, reported People.

According to People, On October 19, Hilton, 42, posted a series of photos of her son, whom she shares with her husband Carter Reum, on Instagram to mark his first trip to New York City. A TikTok user pointed out the negative response the post received, prompting Hilton to reply that her “angel is perfectly healthy” and “just has a large brain.” In an Instagram Story, Hilton went into more detail about her response to remarks regarding Phoenix’s head. “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable,” she began.

Hilton wrote that the public’s response has “deeply” hurt her. “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return,” wrote the new mom.

The ‘Paris in Love’ singer continued by saying that dealing with parenting while maintaining her social media presence has exposed her to criticism.

“If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic,” Hilton wrote, adding that her son has become the “biggest blessing” in her life.

“I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember,” she explained. “Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters.” Hilton concluded, “It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy.” After being married in 2021, Hilton and Reum,42, secretly had their first kid as a couple on January 16 using a surrogate.

Eight days after Phoenix was born, Hilton shared a close-up shot of her holding his hand on Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to the world, Phoenix.” Hilton also told People that she and Reum aren’t alone in raising their little guy. They have help from the “Stars Are Blind” singer’s parents — mom Kathy Hilton and dad Rick Hilton.

“[My parents] are just so obsessed with him,” Hilton said. “I’m always calling my mom and my sister [Nicky Hilton] for advice, and I’m really lucky that I’m so close with my family, so I have such a big support group, reported People.