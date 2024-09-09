‘Sliving mom’ Paris Hilton says her son Phoenix loves her songs

By IANS Published Date - 9 September 2024, 03:03 PM

Singer and socialite Paris Hilton with her son Phoenix

Mumbai: Singer and socialite Paris Hilton revealed that her son Phoenix, who was born in 2023, loves her songs and that he “bops around” listening to it.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on Instagram, Paris was speaking about how being a mother of two has changed her music and career choices.

She said: “My babies are here with me now, they love it in New York and I bring them with me whenever possible. They are my first priority. It’s fun just to bring them to the studio and see them– like Phoenix just started dancing so he loves my songs so he’ll just bop around.”

Talking about her music then, she said it was all about having fun.

“My album was very of that time. Just about having fun, being hot and just going out.”

The socialite said that she is a sliving (slay and living) mother now.

“And now… now I am a sliving mom I work hard and just being with my babies is everything to me,” she concluded.

It was in 2019, when she started dating businessman Carter Reum. The two got engaged in 2021 and got married in Los Angeles, They welcomed their son and daughter born via surrogacy in January and November 2023, respectively.

Talking about her fashion, in February, Paris made heads turn in a “sculpted” outfit by ace Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

The designer and the socialite took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the look. In the picture, Paris looked every bit like an angel in the all white sculpted dress. She completed the look with elbow high gloves paired with embellished stilettos. She left her golden hair open, chose bold eyes and nude lips.

Paris shared the image in the white dress and captioned it: “Paris In Wonderland.”

The designer also shared another picture of Paris in the same outfit but in black. He shared that the outfit was from his Paris Couture Week collection Spring Summer 23 called Shunya.