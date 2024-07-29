Paris Olympics: Satwik-Chirag’s match called off after German pair withdraws

The Group C match, scheduled for 12:00 pm (IST) at La Chapelle Arena Court 3, has been declared null and void due to the injury withdrawal of the German pair.

By IANS Updated On - 29 July 2024, 02:32 PM

Paris: Indian star badminton men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty‘s second group stage match in badminton against German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seide at the Paris Olympics has been called off due to injury withdrawal of their opponent.

“German men’s doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury. Lamsfuss’ and teammate Marvin Seidel‘s remaining Group C matches against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar of France (Court 1, ‘Not Before’ 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played,” BWF statement read.

“Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled. As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving in Group C are now considered deleted,” it added.

The India duo had a winning start to their campaign, registering a convincing straight games victory over home favourites Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar in Group C.