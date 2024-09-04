Paris Paralympics: India reaches 20-medal milestone, surpasses Tokyo tally

After Deepthi Jeevanji claimed bronze in the women's 400m T20 race during her Paralympics debut, India added four more medals in Para-Athletics on Tuesday night. Two double-podium finishes pushed India's tally past its Tokyo total of 19 medals.

By IANS Published Date - 4 September 2024, 10:36 AM

Paris: India surpassed its Tokyo 2020 tally to hit the 20-medal mark for the first time ever in the history of the Paralympic Games and the count is expected increase on Wednesday with the country’s para-athletes continuing their hunt for medals.

In the process, India also went past the milestone of 50 medals in the Paralympics, with the current count standing at 51.

In the process, India also went past the milestone of 50 medals in the Paralympics, with the current count standing at 51.

Ajeet Singh won silver medal with personal best throw of 65.62m men’s javelin throw F46 event while Sundar Singh Gurjar took bronze medal with season best throw of 64.96m as India achieved its first double podium finish in athletics at Paris Paralympics.

Later, Sharad Kumar clinched silver medal in men’s high jump T63 with the best jump of 1.88m; setting the new Paralympic Record in T42 category; Sharad also upgraded his bronze medal from Tokyo in the event.

Mariyappan Thangavelu, the gold medallist at the 2016 Paralympics at Rio de Janeiro, meanwhile bagged bronze medal with the best jump of 1.85m, making India’s second double podium finish in athletics at Paris Games.

By winning five medals in a day, India jumped to 17th place on the medal tally at the end of the day’s action with three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

Indian athletes will feature in six medal events, aiming to add more medals to the historic medal tally.

Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial – Shaik Arshad

Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial- Jyoti Gaderia

Men’s Shot Put — F46 Final — Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari

Women’s Shot Put – F46 Final — Amisha Rawat

Para Powerlifting men’s 49 kg – Parmjeet Singh

Para Powerlifting women’s 45 kg – Sakina Khatun

Men’s Clun Throw – F51 Final — Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Amit Kumar Saroha