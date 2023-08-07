Parliament passes Delhi services bill on Monday

The bill seeks to replace an ordinance on the handling of transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government

By PTI Published Date - 10:43 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Members during the debate on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Parliament on Monday passed a contentious bill that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

Earlier, the opposition bloc INDIA and the BRS vehemently opposed the proposed legislation, saying it was unconstitutional, undemocratic and against the spirit of federalism.

With Naveen Patnaik’s BJD and the YSRCP supporting the bill, the opposition pulled all stops, including bringing former prime minister Manmohan Singh on a wheelchair and an ailing Shibu Soren to the House, to shore up its numbers.

On August 4, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

The bill seeks to replace an ordinance on the handling of transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

