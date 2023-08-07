Former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha during discussion on Delhi Services Bill

The Congress party has issued a three-line whip for its MPs, urging them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday

By ANI Published Date - 09:07 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attends proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came to the Parliament in a wheelchair to participate in the crucial Rajya Sabha session where The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is being discussed.

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms, and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Congress party has issued a three-line whip for its MPs, urging them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, i.e. Monday, August 7, 2023,” Congress stated in a notification of August 4 which was made public on Sunday.

It further said that, “All members of Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 A.M. onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023 without fail and support the party stand.” This may be treated as most important, it added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for passage in the House after opposition members moved a resolution disapproving the ordinance brought by the government in May this year. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

Opposition parties, who are in I.N.D.I.A bloc, are opposed to the bill. The House is seeing an orderly debate on the bill. Rajya Sabha has seen daily disruptions during the monsoon session of Parliament over oppositions demand for detailed discussion on Manipur situation and statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read Former PM Manmohan Singh conferred Lifetime Achievement Honour in UK