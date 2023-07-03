Parliamentary Standing Committee begins discussion on Uniform Civil Code

PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution

By ANI Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

New Delhi: The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Law and Justice began on Monday in the Parliament to discuss the issue of the Uniform Civil Code.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that “it is the need of the hour that a law should be made by uniting and including all the people of the country and the Supreme Court has also endorsed many of its verdicts”.

The union minister further said that the BJP would get cross-party support for the UCC.

“We have a full majority in Rajya Sabha and I think there are many leaders from other parties who want that the country should unite. I think many parties will support BJP on Uniform Civil Code. We will get cross-party support for this,” the minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform the country of what the proposal is for a UCC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong endorsement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) brought it back to the spotlight.PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

“Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics,” PM Modi had said.