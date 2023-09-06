Party’s word supreme, says Sidhu to Punjab Congress leaders opposing alliance with AAP

By PTI Published Date - 12:51 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday said the decision of the party high command is supreme, his remark coming in response to state Congress leaders opposing any alliance with the AAP in Punjab.

The statement of the cricketer-turned-politician came amid strong reservations by the Punjab Congress leaders over any alliance with the ruling party in the state.

“The decision of the party high command is supreme. It is for a greater cause, National interest has been kept paramount to honour the spirit of the constitution and to free the enchained institutions which draw their strength from constitutional values,” Sidhu posted on X.

“Petty perish pump politics loaded with selfish vested interests should be discarded for safeguarding our DEMOCRACY. Elections are not fought for the next election, they are fought for the next generation. Long live INDIA. Jurrega BHARAT,” he posted.

Congress leaders in Punjab had on Tuesday asserted they were against any kind of alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress and AAP both are part of the INDIA bloc.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said they were preparing to fight all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The party members in a meeting asked Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa to apprise the Congress high command of their sentiments against any such move.

On September 1, the INDIA bloc in its Mumbai meeting resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together “as far as possible,” asserting that seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a “collaborative spirit of give-and-take.”

The alliance has set up a 14-member coordination committee that will act as its highest decision-making and initiate work on seat sharing.