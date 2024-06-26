Pashmina Roshan on her ‘most wholesome, fulfilling moment of life’

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, a modern take on young love, promises to be an emotional and entertaining journey.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 03:48 PM

Pashmina Roshan’s debut film ‘‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, a modern take on young love, promises to be an emotional and entertaining journey’ has been released in the theatres last Friday. Ever since the film has been released, the trade, critics, fans and the audiences are truly buzzing about the debutante’s performance, charm and screen presence in the film.

From the very first frame to the last frame, Pashmina has transformed herself effortlessly into the character of Sanya and her confident appearance speaks volumes.

Pashmina’s presence truly added a breath of fresh air in this youthful romantic drama. Her bubbly appearance, presence, and the vibe she carries as Sanya in the film truly exudes her inbuilt star power.

Basking in the love and praises, Pashmina Roshan is receiving for her debut film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, the young star has shared a video on her social media where she is seen shaking a leg with her little kid fan.

Sharing the video on the social media, Pashmina Roshan captioned it: “Little star! This truly has to be the most wholesome, fulfilling moment of my life. ….(sic)”

The smile on the budding actor’s face clearly shows that she is elated with the response she is receiving for her debut film. The actor proved that she is definitely a star to watch out in the Indian cinema. The chemistry between Rohit Shroff and Pashmina comes as a breath of fresh air in the film and the audiences are praising it.

