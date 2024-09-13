Ravi Teja’s ‘Venky’ to return to theatres on September 21

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 September 2024, 02:21 PM

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja fans have much to look forward to as his 2004 blockbuster ‘Venky’ is set for a theatrical re-release on September 21. Considered one of the most entertaining films in the actor’s career, Venky holds a special place in the hearts of his admirers, thanks to its blend of action and comedy that continues to resonate with audiences.

The exciting news was confirmed by Sri Matha Creations, who shared the announcement on their social media platforms. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the film’s success was bolstered by its engaging screenplay, written by the talented duo Kona Venkat and Gopi Mohan, which contributed significantly to its enduring popularity.

Venky was previously re-released in December last year, receiving an overwhelming response from fans. Due to its timeless appeal and continued demand, the film is now set to hit the big screen once again, offering audiences another chance to relive the action-packed adventure that made it a cult classic.

Venky movie rerelease on sep21st@RaviTeja_offl pic.twitter.com/GZwSCnh8qt — Sri Matha Creations (@SrimathaCreati1) September 8, 2024