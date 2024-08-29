Passport Seva Portal in Hyderabad under maintenance, appointments on August 30 rescheduled

Applicants are advised to note their messages for the updated schedule and to attend their appointments according to the revised timings.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 August 2024, 12:09 AM

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad has announced that the Passport Seva Portal will be down from August 29 to September 2 due to technical maintenance. As a result, all passport appointments scheduled that were scheduled for August 30 have been rescheduled.

In a media release, the RPO stated, “The Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. The RPO informed the public that all appointments originally scheduled for August 30 at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs), and the RPO in Hyderabad will be rescheduled due to the maintenance activity.

The RPO has assured applicants that they will receive SMS notifications with their new appointment dates by Thursday. Applicants are advised to note their messages for the updated schedule and to attend their appointments according to the revised timings. For further assistance, individuals can reach out to the RPO Hyderabad via the official email: rpo.hyderabad@mea.gov.in.