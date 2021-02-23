Pathan brothers open cricket academy in Hyderabad

Yusuf Pathan said the main reason for opening the academy is to provide a platform and infrastructure, which they lacked during their cricketing days, to young cricketers

Hyderabad: Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan opened their academy, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in the city on Tuesday, hoping to provide world-class infrastructure to the talented cricketers.

Yusuf Pathan said the main reason for opening the academy is to provide a platform and infrastructure, which they lacked during their cricketing days, to young cricketers. He also said that it is their way of giving back something to the game that gave them everything. Speaking at the launch, the lanky cricketer, who last represented the country in 2012, said, “The reason to open our academy in Hyderabad is that the city has a lot of talent. I have been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and I know the culture in the city. The huge talent requires world-class infrastructure.”

CAP managing director Harmeet Vasdev revealed that the former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell will be their chief mentor. “He has designed the curriculum for us based on Cricket Australia’s methods. It will be very useful for the cricketers. We also will be in touch with our coaches here and every kid will be monitored through our ‘PitchVision’ app where we will have real time performance analysis,” said Vasdev.

Yusuf Pathan also revealed that they will allot 10 percent of seats in the academy to underprivileged kids and kids. “Our goal is also to provide infrastructure for free to kids from poor backgrounds who can’t afford it. We will have exposure trips and tournaments lined up for the academy trainees,” he revealed. Vasdev further said they are planning to open academies in another 25 cities by the end of this year and launch an app soon.

