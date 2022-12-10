Pawan Kalyan practices martial arts after 20 years; pic goes viral

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is not someone who shares details about his personal life on social media often, but when he does his posts go viral almost immediately. Just as the weekend kicked in, the actor took to his official Twitter handle to drop a picture of him practising martial arts. “After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice,” the actor captioned the pic.

Fans bombarded the comments section with compliments. “The KING(sic),” commented a Twitter user. “100k likes. Just for a normal pic what if he releases First look from his account. @PawanKalyan Emperor (sic),” added another. “Kalyan Babu and marital arts match made in heaven (sic),” wrote a fan.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, and wondered if he was practising martial arts for the film.

The period action drama is written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is being shot currently at elaborate sets in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Director Harish Shankar dropped by the sets recently and gave fans a sneak peek of PK’s look in the film. “Had a great time on the sets of #HHVM thank you @DirKrish for the reception @MythriOfficial Let’s Rock !!!!! (sic),” he captioned some photos.

‘HHVM’ is preparing to release in the theatres on March 30, 2023. Depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri. The story is set in the 17th century under the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

