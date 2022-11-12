Andhra Pradesh: Case booked against Pawan Kalyan for traffic violations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Days after a video of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan went viral on social media; a case has been registered against him and the Jana Sena Party cadre in Tadepalli Police Station of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday for rash driving, and for creating law and endangering the life of the victim.

In the video, dating back to November 5, he can be seen sitting on the top of his car speeding through the streets while his supporters and security persons were dangling off the sides of the vehicle. He was visiting Ippatam village in Guntur to meet the victims of a demolition drive.

According to the complainant, he lost control of his bike and fell on the highway due to the antics of Kalyan. The cops termed the stunt “a complete violation of traffic rules.”

The police said that he has been booked under sections 336, and 279 of IPC and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.