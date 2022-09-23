‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl sings ‘Chupke Se’ song, viral video wins hearts over internet

Published Date - 04:26 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Dananeer Mobeen is a social media influencer based out of Islamabad in Pakistan. She creates content on beauty, fashion, and makeup and even talks about mental health issues.

Hyderabad: Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to fame for her viral ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video is once again making noise on the internet, this time for her singing skills.

In the video posted on her Instagram handle, Dananeer can be heard singing ‘Chupke Se’ song from the film ‘Saathiya’. The song was originally sung by Sadhana Sargam featuring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Captioning the video, Dananeer wrote, “Chupke se….I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate (I am not a professional singer, please no hate)(sic).”

The video has garnered over 9 lakh likes with comments showering on Dananeer for her melodious voice. “Your voice is too good… you should start learning classical music (sic),” wrote a user, while other commented, “singing is not easy & it’s difficult song so you did brilliant(sic).”

In February 2021, she posted a video on Instagram, in which she panned the camera towards her car and her friends and said “Ye hamari car, aur ye hum hai, aur ye hamari pawri hori hai” (this is our car, this is us, and this our party). Later that year, Mumbai-based music composer, Yashraj Mukhate, recreated Dananeer’s viral video into a catchy song that got her international fame.