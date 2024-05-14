Pearson conducts partner meet in Hyderabad

Pearson Test of English (PTE) is gaining and growing fast as the preferred test of English proficiency in the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 06:56 PM

Hyderabad: Pearson, the leading learning company, conducted an exclusive partner meet in Hyderabad, to unveil its growth plans for the Pearson Test of English (PTE) in the State.

Attended by more than 110 partners, in the presence of Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad, the event brought together key partners, stakeholders, and industry leaders to discuss strategic collaborations.

Pearson Test of English (PTE) is gaining and growing fast as the preferred test of English proficiency in the state. Earlier this year, Pearson announced the bookings open for PTE Core, its newest English language proficiency test for Canada Economic Migration.

Alongside this, PTE Academic was accepted from August 2023 by IRCC as an approved English proficiency test for all Canada Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa applications – it is already recognized by more than 97 percent of universities and 95 percent of colleges in Canada. The UK, Australian, and New Zealand governments also accept PTE tests for all visa applications. PTE Academic is also accepted by 100 percent of Australian, New Zealand, and Irish Universities and 99 percent of UK universities.