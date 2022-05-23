Pedda Hanuman jayanthi celebrations begin at Kondagattu

File Photo

Jagtial: After a gap of two years, a three-day Pedda Hanuman jayanthi celebration got started on a grand scale in Kondagattu temple on Monday. In view of the pandemic in the last two years, devotees were not allowed to come to the temple in Kondagattu, but with the covid threat receding, all devotees are now allowed to participate in the celebrations this year.

Devotees from different parts of Telangana as well as adjacent states are expected to take part in celebrations in a big way on the day of Hanuman Jayanthi scheduled on May 25. Temple authorities made elaborate arrangement for the convenience of pilgrims. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar presented silk cloths to the presiding deity on the occasion of jayanthi celebrations on Monday morning. Priests of Badrachalam Sri Rama temple as well as Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple have also presented silk cloths to Anjaneya swamy.

In the wake of soaring heat, temporary pandals and drinking water points have been arranged. Besides 30 drinking water points, five mobile drinking water vehicles are also arranged. Medical camps are also arranged to provide treatment to devotees. Besides setting up 75 temporary toilets, additional sanitation workers have been deployed to maintain temple premises a clean. Changing rooms for women have also been arranged at newly constructed temple tank. Special arrangements are also made for the devotees who took Hanuman diksha.

On the other hand, police officials made tight security arrangements to conduct celebrations in a peaceful manner. In addition to 23 existing cameras inside the shrine, 50 additional CCTV cameras are arranged in different ways leading to the temple. All of them have been interlinked to control room. Temple Executive Officer, Venkat said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees. LED screen were also arranged in different places for the convenience of pilgrims, EO informed.