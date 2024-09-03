Peddapalli: Man neglects aged father, pays the price

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 12:43 AM

Hyderabad: In what can be described as a path-breaking decision to teach a lesson to those who do not take care of their aged parents, authorities have cancelled the gift deed of land done by an elderly man in favour of his son after the latter began to neglect him. This incident took place in Peddapalli district on Tuesday.

District Collector K Sriharsha cancelled the gift deed for 6.5 acres of agricultural land given by Gaddam Bapu Reddy in favour of his son Gaddam Swamy Reddy.

Reports said the Collector invoked the provisions under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, to cancel the gift deed and also ordered Swamy Reddy and his sister, S Latha, to deposit Rs 10,000 a month in their father’s bank account.

The Collector was examining a petition submitted by Bapu Reddy alleging that his son was not taking care of him despite him handing over 6.5 acres through a gift deed. The Collector had initially ordered an inquiry by the RDO, who had counselled the son.

However, he continued to neglect the welfare of the elderly man, who approached the Collector again. The district Collector took the application as an appeal and called for an inquiry again.

After the inquiry, he found that Swamy Reddy was neglecting the welfare of his father, and the Collector ordered the cancellation of the gift deed of the agricultural land and also ordered that the land be transferred to Bapu Reddy again.