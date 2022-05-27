Peddapalli: Mild tension prevails at OCP-II as land oustees trespass into coal mine

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Peddapalli: Mild tension prevailed at Opencast-II coal mine when land oustees from Ladnapur of Ramagiri mandal tried to make a forceful entry into the coal mine in protest against demolition of their houses illegally on Friday.

Arguments broke out between land oustees and police when the latter foiled the villagers’ attempt to sneak into the coal mine. Enraged over the incident, villagers staged a dharna at the entry point of the open cast mine.

As part of OCP-II project expansion programme, Singareni Collieries Company Limited management acquired Landnapur village by paying compensation. As many as 283 villagers approached the court as they were not provided relief and rehabilitation packages. SCCL officials along with police protection demolished a few houses at 3 am on Friday.

Enraged over the incident, land oustees tried to sneak into OCP mine in protest against Singareni management’s indifferent attitude. Police rushed to the spot and foiled the villagers’ attempt to enter into the coal mine and arrested about 20 agitating people and shifted them to Mutharam police station.

Other villagers staged a dharna at the entry point of OCP and refused to withdraw until a relief and rehabilitation package was announced by the Singareni management. Peddapalli RDO Narsimhamurthy visited the spot and convinced the villagers to withdraw the protest by promising to provide justice.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar visited Mutharam police station and extended support to land oustees. Speaking on the occasion, Madhukar condemned the SCCL management for demolishing houses early in the morning.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .