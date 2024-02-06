Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha, Manne Jeevan join Congress

Hyderabad: Two BRS leaders, including a sitting MP, have switched their loyalties to the Congress Party. Venkatesh Netha, sitting MP ( Peddapalli constituency) and former TTD Board Member Manne Jeevan Reddy joined the Congress Party in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal at New Delhi on Monday.Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were also present. Later they paid a courtesy call to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.