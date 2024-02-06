Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha, Manne Jeevan join Congress

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were also present.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 12:06 PM

Peddapalli sitting MP Venkatesh Netha and former TTD Board Member Manne Jeevan Reddy joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal at New Delhi on Monday.

