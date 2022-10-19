Peddapalli: Tiger movement tracked in Eligedu, triggers panic among villagers

Peddapalli: The movement of a tiger has been confirmed in Eligedu mandal during the last two days.

Local people, who found the pug marks of the tiger near Hussenimiavagu of Lokapet village of Eliged mandal, took photos of the same shared in local WhatsApp groups.

Coming to know about this, district forest officials visited the spot and confirmed the movement of the tiger by examining the pug marks. On Wednesday, district forest officer Ch Shivaiah along with his staff visited Dasthagiripalli to assess the movement of the tiger.

Forest officials asked the people of Lokapeta, Muppirithota, Dasthagirpalli, Vagoddupalli of Eliged mandal and Kodurupaka of Sultanabad mandal to be alert. Panic gripped the villagers with forest officials confirming the movement of the tiger.

Speaking to Telangana Today, DFO Shivaiah informed that the tiger, which entered the district near Peddampet of Anthergaon mandal from the adjacent Mancherial district 10 to 12 days ago, was moving in Peddapalli and Jagtial districts.

They were suspecting that it went up to Jagtial and Dharmapuri of Jagtial district and returned through Lokapeta, Dasthagiripalli, and Kodurupaka. They were also suspecting that it would return back to Mancherial through Kunaram, DFO said.