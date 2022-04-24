| Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Lorry In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A pedestrian died in a road accident at Pahadishareef on Saturday night.

V.Dasra, a resident of Harshaguda in Maheshwaram was walking on the Pahadishareef road stretch when a tipper lorry hit him from behind.

He sustained injuries and died on the spot. The police took into custody the driver Raju and seized the vehicle.

“The tipper driver was driving in a negligent manner and hit Dasra resulting in his death,” the police said.

