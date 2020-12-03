Pegasystems, Seva Bharathi join hands to aid underprivileged

As part of the initiative, it has also set up an 18×7 call centre service with about 100 plus doctors and volunteers to guide and advise patients on issues related to Covid-19 care

Hyderabad: Seva Bharathi, a national level non-profit organisation, has been providing relief measures to support the under-priviliged communities and migrant labourers in Telangana by distributing food kits, sanitary kits and home isolation kits all through the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the initiative, it has also set up an 18×7 call centre service with about 100 plus doctors and volunteers to guide and advise patients on issues related to Covid-19 care.

In this endeavour, Pegasystems India has come forward as a financial partner to support the Covid-19 relief efforts which in turn will help the Seva Bharathi team expand the distribution of relief benefits to the communities and families who have been disproportionately affected by the Covid pandemic, a press release said.

Suman Reddy, MD, Pegasystems India, said, “These are uncertain times where as an ecosystem it is crucial to stand together with compassoin to support our not so fortunate brethren and try to minimise the disparities.”

