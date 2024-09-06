People leave Jainoor mandal centre, migrate to other places for safety

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 12:51 PM

Adilabad: The aftermath of the outbreak of violence and arson has left people in this tiny tribal town in the grip of fear and many are preferring to move over to nearby places in search of livelihood.

A sense of hopelessness fills the air in the Jainoor mandal centre. Locals are not venturing out. Streets were no longer alive and wear desert look. Apparently, people are traumatized by the riots and arson on Wednesday, disturbing communal harmony.

Police and personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) continued to guard the commercial establishments damaged by the protesters and patrolled important junctions. They kept a tab on movement of people and are not allowing outsiders including mediapersons to enter Jainoor mandal.

Tribal rights activists are observing a bandh in Gudihathnoor mandal and many other parts of erstwhile Adilabad district, seeking action against the accused person. Security was stepped up in places where bandh was being observed.

Meanwhile, a bandh is called in Bejjur mandal headquarters.